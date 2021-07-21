Twitter reactions: Tamim Iqbal’s scintillating ton steers Bangladesh to ODI series sweep on Zimbabwe

  • Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Tuesday.

  • Tamim Iqbal hit a remarkable hundred in the game.

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in the third ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal smashed a tremendous century in the third One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe to help his side register a clean sweep in the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Tamim scored 112 off 97 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, to guide Bangladesh over the finish line in their chase of 299. It was Tamim’s 14th hundred in the 50-over format.

For the hosts, Donald Tiripano and Wesley Madhevere picked up two wickets each. While Tiripano bagged 2 for 61 in seven overs, Madhevere took a couple for 45 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Earlier, the Brendan Taylor-led side got bundled out for 298 in 49.3 overs. Opener Regis Chakabva was the star with the willow for Zimbabwe. He scored 84 from 91 deliveries with the help of seven fours and a maximum.

Similarly, Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl also made valuable contributions down the order to help their side reach a competitive total. Raza made 57 off 54 balls, whereas Burl scored 59 from 43 deliveries.

For the visitors, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman were the pick of the bowlers as the duo bagged a three-wicket haul each. Saifuddin claimed three scalps for 87 runs in 8 overs. On the other hand, Mustafizur earned a 3-fer while conceding 57 runs from 9.3 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
