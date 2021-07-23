Twitter reactions: Vintage David Miller leads South Africa in series-clinching win over Ireland

David Miller’s sensational batting display guided South Africa to a comprehensive win over Ireland in the second T20I at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Thursday. With the victory, the Proteas gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Opting to bat first, the visitors started badly as they lost five wickets for just 58 runs inside the first 10 overs. However, Miller came to the rescue and played an unbelievable knock to take out South Africa from hot waters.

The left-handed batter stitched a much-needed 58 runs partnership with Wiaan Mulder for the sixth wicket. While Mulder was sent back by Craig Young for a well-made 36, Miller stayed alive at his end and kept hitting boundaries.

The 32-year-old displayed his vintage avatar and took Irish bowlers to the cleaners. He scored unbeaten 75 runs from 44 deliveries with the help of 4 four and five humungous sixes to assist his side in posting a competitive total.

In reply, the hosts got bundled out for just 117 runs and lost the contest by a heavy margin of 42 runs. Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi ran through Ireland’s batting unit and never allowed them to settle. While Shamsi took three wickets for 17 runs in his quota of 4 overs, Fortuin also bagged a three-wicket haul for 16 runs from 4 overs.

Shane Getkate and George Dockrell were the only batters who could cross the 20-run mark. While Getkate made 24 off 18 balls, Dockrell scored 20 from as many deliveries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

⛔️ RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 42 RUNS 🇿🇦 Spin-twins Tabraiz Shamsi (3/14) and Bjorn Fortuin (3/16) strangled the @cricketireland batsmen as the #Proteas claimed the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series#IREvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/BdFJltjUVz — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 22, 2021

South Africa win by 42 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the #DafaNews T20 Series. Congratulations to them. SCORE: https://t.co/db5fBstZ0r#IREvSA #BackingGreen ☘🏏 pic.twitter.com/Qh0jq1N0dj — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 22, 2021

South Africa win the 2nd T20I and take an unassailable 2-0 lead 🎉 Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin staring with three wickets apiece. #IREvSA https://t.co/6gWSanll6C pic.twitter.com/sLgptvOFbt — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2021

David Miller alone scoring 24+ runs in final over of a T20I innings:- vs BAN at Potchefstroom, 2017

vs PAK at Johannesburg, 2019

vs IRE at Belfast, today#IREvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 22, 2021

David Miller in the 20th over in T20Is this year: 54 runs

15 balls

1 four

8 sixes

360 SR Miller has hit 15 sixes in the 20th over in all T20Is, the most by any player. #IREvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 22, 2021

Fifty for David Miller! off 37 balls!! Wonderful innings under pressure!! #IREvSA — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) July 22, 2021

What a knock from David Miller, South Africa was 58 for 5 from 10 overs then he smashed 75* from just 44 balls including 4 fours and 5 sixes helped South Africa to post 159 for 7 from 20 overs. The Miller is back. #IREvSA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 22, 2021

David Miller, the day you neglect him completely, he will rise from the ashes 🔥🔥 #IREvSA — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) July 22, 2021

David Miller must today show up and carry the innings on his shoulders #IREvSA — Kgalabi JK Phale (@JKPhale) July 22, 2021