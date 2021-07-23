Twitter reactions: Vintage David Miller leads South Africa in series-clinching win over Ireland

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • South Africa defeated Ireland in the second T20I on Thursday.

  • David Miller played a tremendous knock of 75 runs.

Twitter reactions: Vintage David Miller leads South Africa in series-clinching win over Ireland
South Africa beat Ireland in 2nd T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

David Miller’s sensational batting display guided South Africa to a comprehensive win over Ireland in the second T20I at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Thursday. With the victory, the Proteas gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Opting to bat first, the visitors started badly as they lost five wickets for just 58 runs inside the first 10 overs. However, Miller came to the rescue and played an unbelievable knock to take out South Africa from hot waters.

The left-handed batter stitched a much-needed 58 runs partnership with Wiaan Mulder for the sixth wicket. While Mulder was sent back by Craig Young for a well-made 36, Miller stayed alive at his end and kept hitting boundaries.

The 32-year-old displayed his vintage avatar and took Irish bowlers to the cleaners. He scored unbeaten 75 runs from 44 deliveries with the help of 4 four and five humungous sixes to assist his side in posting a competitive total.

In reply, the hosts got bundled out for just 117 runs and lost the contest by a heavy margin of 42 runs. Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi ran through Ireland’s batting unit and never allowed them to settle. While Shamsi took three wickets for 17 runs in his quota of 4 overs, Fortuin also bagged a three-wicket haul for 16 runs from 4 overs.

Shane Getkate and George Dockrell were the only batters who could cross the 20-run mark. While Getkate made 24 off 18 balls, Dockrell scored 20 from as many deliveries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: David Miller, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement