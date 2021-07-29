Twitter Reactions: Wanindu Hasaranga powers Sri Lanka to their first-ever T20I series vs India

On Thursday (July 29), Wanindu Hasaranga celebrated his 24th birthday in style as he finished with his career-best T20I bowling figures in the series against India. He also managed to record the best figures by a bowler in T20 cricket on his birthday.

The Sri Lankan leggie returned with figures of 4 for 9. He dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad (15), Sanju Samson (0), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16) and Varun Chakravarthy (0) cheaply in his dream spell. His quota of four overs comprised 11 dot balls and zero boundaries.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka picked two wickets while Dushmantha Chameera and Ramesh Mendis picked one apiece as as the hosts managed to restrict the depleted Indian side for a paltry 80.

In reply, the Lankans stuttered a bit but managed to eventually scrape past the finish line to register their first-ever T20I series win over India.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

It’s been a long wait for a series win #SLvIND We will take it with both hands 😃 Now build on the smiles … we’ll done lads 👏👏 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 29, 2021

@RusselArnold69 after commentating ur heart out Sri Lanka finally win a series… thanks Russel Arnold for keeping the faith 💯👏👏👏 — Panduka Bandara (@PandukaB) July 29, 2021

India lost the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The last time before today India lost any bilateral series against Sri Lanka in any format was in 2008. (Test series)#SLvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 29, 2021

Well won Sri Lanka. India didn't have enough in them to pose a challenge with both bat and ball. The balance and tactics didn't help. Plenty of lessons. Tough tour for the young ones but hopefully, they learn a lot from it. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 29, 2021

Much needed series win for Sri Lanka 🇱🇰😌#SLvIND — Sachi de Silva 🇱🇰 (@Sachi_de_Silva) July 29, 2021

Congratulations @OfficialSLC on a special series win. Hope they turn a corner now. World cricket is stronger with a strong SL side. And Hasaranga is a star👌🏻👏🏻 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/eapPHu9sQp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 29, 2021

India's depth isn't the problem here. The lack of balance in the XI is. I thought this was obvious. Irrespective of how good your reserves are, you can't win with 5 batsmen, especially when most of the 5 are playing out of position. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) July 29, 2021

Not the best way to end a tour but India was in awkward situations for XIs. Still, the experience of inte'l game for many youngsters will hopefully help them in future. #INDvsSL2021 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 29, 2021

Congratulations boys. A deserved Series win. Keep the momentum going. Onwards and upwards🤛👏 — Lahiru Thirimanna (@thiri66) July 29, 2021

Congratulations Sri Lanka for winning the series. Comprehensive win by 7 wickets. A series win would give them a lot of confidence heading into the T20 WC in Oct.India would be disappointed with their performance tonight. Some youngsters would’ve loved to contribute more #SLvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 29, 2021

If you are a decent Indian bowler who bats, send in your application. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 29, 2021

🇱🇰 outplayed us in all the departments tonight to win the series 2-1 Not the result we wanted, but we're sure we'll come back strong ♥️#SLvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/8yCTST7jWr — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 29, 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga's 4️⃣/9️⃣ set up Sri Lanka's T20I series win and their fans couldn't have asked for a better return gift from the leggie on his birthday 👏🏻 Not our night, #TeamIndia 😔 We'll be back 💙#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/jeHNKbbY95 — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) July 29, 2021