Twitter Reactions: Wanindu Hasaranga powers Sri Lanka to their first-ever T20I series vs India

  • Sri Lanka defeated India by 7 wickets in the third T20I to seal the series 2-1.

  • It was Sri Lanka's maiden series win over India in T20Is.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Pic Source: Twitter)
On Thursday (July 29), Wanindu Hasaranga celebrated his 24th birthday in style as he finished with his career-best T20I bowling figures in the series against India. He also managed to record the best figures by a bowler in T20 cricket on his birthday.

The Sri Lankan leggie returned with figures of 4 for 9. He dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad (15), Sanju Samson (0), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16) and Varun Chakravarthy (0) cheaply in his dream spell. His quota of four overs comprised 11 dot balls and zero boundaries.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka picked two wickets while Dushmantha Chameera and Ramesh Mendis picked one apiece as as the hosts managed to restrict the depleted Indian side for a paltry 80.

In reply, the Lankans stuttered a bit but managed to eventually scrape past the finish line to register their first-ever T20I series win over India.

Twitter reacted:

