Twitter reactions: Wesley Madhevere stars as Zimbabwe level T20I series against Bangladesh

In the second T20I of the ongoing three-match leg between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the hosts recorded a remarkable victory to level the series 1-1.

The chief architect behind Zimbabwe’s epic win was Wesley Madhevere, who lit up the Harare Sports Club with his sensational batting. The 20-year-old demolished the Bangladesh bowling attack and kept the momentum in favour of the home team despite the fall of wickets at regular intervals.

Madhevere ended up scoring 73 runs from 57 deliveries with the help of five fours and three sixes. Apart from the batting all-rounder, Dion Myers and Ryan Burl made valuable contributions to take the team’s total to 166/6 in their allotted 20 overs. While Myers made 26 off 21 balls, Burl remained unbeaten on 34 from 19 deliveries, including two fours and as many maximums.

For the touring party, Shoriful Islam was their pick of the bowler. The left-arm medium-pacer bagged three wickets for 33 in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, the Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh could only manage to score 143 in 19.5 overs, losing the game by 23 runs. Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain were the only players who crossed the 20-run mark. While Hossain scored 24 from 25 balls, Shamim made 29 off 13 deliveries.

Wellington Masakadza was the most successful bowler for Zimbabwe, taking a three-wicket haul for just 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Luke Jongwe also shined with the ball as he took three scalps for 31 in 3.5 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

#2ndT20I | WICKET! Taskin Ahmed (5) c Masakadza b Jongwe 🇧🇩 143 all out in 19.5 overs, 🇿🇼 win by 23 runs to level the three match series 1-1#ZIMvBAN | #IspahaniT20ISeries | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/9yy1dlKITZ — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 23, 2021

Zimbabwe win! 🙌 Bangladesh are bowled out for 143 and the hosts seal a 23-run victory! The series is level at 1-1 ⚖️#ZIMvBAN 🗒️ https://t.co/Hp5Dk9Cx4M pic.twitter.com/RSMmjgLTuk — ICC (@ICC) July 23, 2021

Zimbabwe recorded the first ever instance of multiple fielders picking 3+ catches in a men's T20I innings. Both Wellington Masakadza and Sikandar Raza took 3 catches in the win against Bangladesh.#ZIMvBAN — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 23, 2021

What a win for Zimbabwe – beat Bangladesh by 23 runs and level the T20 series 1-1 with one match left – 3 wickets by Masakadza, 2 wickets by Muzarabani & Chatara. Star with the bat was young talented Madhevere. #ZIMvBAN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 23, 2021

Zimbabwe win their first game of Bangladesh's tour and keep the T20I series alive with a 23 run win!! Wesley Madhevere with 73 & Wellington Masakadza with 3-20#ZIMvBAN — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) July 23, 2021

Wesley Madhevere, forget his horror start to test cricket, this kid is a magnificent, world class talent. Add Myers, Kaitano, Muzarabani and Milton, we got ourselves a pretty stable and youthful core of the team for years to come — The Rogue Lawyer 🇿🇼 (@afbimha) July 23, 2021

Well played, Wesley Madhevere. He scored 73 runs from 57 balls including 5 fours and 3 Sixes against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I match. #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/1H3PcCSf9r — Kumar Gourav (@TheKumarGourav) July 23, 2021

Wesley Madhevere carrying ZC to their first win in forever — WHOISMASI (@Masi263) July 23, 2021

Congrats Chevrons @ZimCricketv We deservedly wanted that win Welldone guys 🔥🔥🔥 Keep Wesley Madhevere safe for me gentleman#ZIMvBAN — 💖Muradzikwa💖 (@LMuradzikwa) July 23, 2021

Wesley Madhevere is a pure talent

Wesley Madhevere is a marvel to watch #ZIMvBAN — Ngezi Mupamombe (@rodyjosh) July 23, 2021