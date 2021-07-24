Twitter reactions: Wesley Madhevere stars as Zimbabwe level T20I series against Bangladesh

  • Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I to level the series.

  • Wesley Madhevere was named 'Player of the Match' for his impressive batting display.

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
In the second T20I of the ongoing three-match leg between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the hosts recorded a remarkable victory to level the series 1-1.

The chief architect behind Zimbabwe’s epic win was Wesley Madhevere, who lit up the Harare Sports Club with his sensational batting. The 20-year-old demolished the Bangladesh bowling attack and kept the momentum in favour of the home team despite the fall of wickets at regular intervals.

Madhevere ended up scoring 73 runs from 57 deliveries with the help of five fours and three sixes. Apart from the batting all-rounder, Dion Myers and Ryan Burl made valuable contributions to take the team’s total to 166/6 in their allotted 20 overs. While Myers made 26 off 21 balls, Burl remained unbeaten on 34 from 19 deliveries, including two fours and as many maximums.

For the touring party, Shoriful Islam was their pick of the bowler. The left-arm medium-pacer bagged three wickets for 33 in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, the Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh could only manage to score 143 in 19.5 overs, losing the game by 23 runs. Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain were the only players who crossed the 20-run mark. While Hossain scored 24 from 25 balls, Shamim made 29 off 13 deliveries.

Wellington Masakadza was the most successful bowler for Zimbabwe, taking a three-wicket haul for just 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Luke Jongwe also shined with the ball as he took three scalps for 31 in 3.5 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

