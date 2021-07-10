Twitter Reactions: West Indies win the first T20I after a massive Australian collapse

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • West Indies beat Australia by 18 runs in the first T20 international.

  • Obed McCoy adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his game changing spell.

Twitter Reactions: West Indies win the first T20I after a massive Australian collapse
West Indies beat Australia in 1st T20I (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

The Australian batting sensationally collapsed in the first T20I against West Indies and failed to chase down 145/6 having been at 108/4 with more than 9 overs remaining.

Aaron Finch won the toss in St Lucia and asked the Men in Maroon to bat first. In the absence of their regular skipper Kieron Pollard, who was ruled out just before the match due to a slight niggle, were restricted to a middling total as Josh Hazlewood registered stunning figures of 3-12 in his quota of 4 overs.

But during the chase, Australia lost their last 6 wickets for just 19 runs to hand the Windies an 18 run win.

Brief Score: West Indies 145 for 6 (Andre Russell 51, Josh Hazlewood 3-12, Mitchell Marsh 2-26) beat Australia 127 (Mitchell Marsh 51, Matthew Wade 33, Obed McCoy 4-26, Hayden Walsh 3-23) by 18 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Twitter Reactions, West Indies

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement