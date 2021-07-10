Twitter Reactions: West Indies win the first T20I after a massive Australian collapse

The Australian batting sensationally collapsed in the first T20I against West Indies and failed to chase down 145/6 having been at 108/4 with more than 9 overs remaining.

Aaron Finch won the toss in St Lucia and asked the Men in Maroon to bat first. In the absence of their regular skipper Kieron Pollard, who was ruled out just before the match due to a slight niggle, were restricted to a middling total as Josh Hazlewood registered stunning figures of 3-12 in his quota of 4 overs.

But during the chase, Australia lost their last 6 wickets for just 19 runs to hand the Windies an 18 run win.

Brief Score: West Indies 145 for 6 (Andre Russell 51, Josh Hazlewood 3-12, Mitchell Marsh 2-26) beat Australia 127 (Mitchell Marsh 51, Matthew Wade 33, Obed McCoy 4-26, Hayden Walsh 3-23) by 18 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

WOW! West Indies clinch the win! They win by 18 runs. Well done WIndies. McCoy takes a four wicket haul. Crazy ending! Very cool. #WIvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 10, 2021

The West Indies win the first T20I by 18 runs. The Aussies lost their last six wickets for just 19 runs. 😬#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/gNaxKMiK6z — bet365 AUS (@bet365_aus) July 10, 2021

Chasing 146, Australia were 108/4 in 10.2 overs needing another 38 runs off 58 balls. But a collapse ensued: leg-spinner Hayden Walsh picked 3 wickets & impressive left-arm pacer Obed McCoy ended up picking 4 wickets! #WIvsAUS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 10, 2021

Confidence boosting win for @windiescricket Walsh Jr showed the value of a leg spinner bowling well in this format. Dre Russ was match changing with the bat. But Obed Mcoy really has grown as a bowler. Still work to do on the batting. But it’s a good start to the series. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 10, 2021

We witnessed DreRuss special storm tonight 🌪️ 51 (28) – 3 fours, 5 sixes, bailing West Indies out of trouble, toying with the bowlers like Starc. I missed this ANDRE RUSSELL mania so much. #WIvsAUS pic.twitter.com/hQ02A9KjeO — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) July 10, 2021