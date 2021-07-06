WATCH: Alex Carey takes a stunning catch on boundary line to dismiss Mitchell Marsh during an intra-squad match

The Australian team is currently in West Indies for the upcoming white-ball series featuring three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals (T20Is), starting July 09. Ahead of the T20I series, which begins before the ODI leg, the Aussie players were involved in an intra-squad practice match.

The contest was a 22-over a side practice match between Australia I and Australia II at Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday night. While Australia I was captained by Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade led Australia II.

During the game, Australia II opener Alex Carey showed his tremendous fielding skills and grabbed a stunning catch at the boundary to dismiss Australia I batter Mitchell Marsh.

It all happened in the 16th over bowled by Tanveer Sangha. The 19-year-old bowled a tossed up delivery around the middle-and-off stump to Marsh, who decided to whack it over long-on. But a mistimed shot carried a top-edge and went to the long-off region, where Carey was positioned.

For a moment, it looked like the white leather would sail over the boundary rope, however, Carey had some other plans. The 29-year-old exhibited his acrobatic skills and grabbed the catch near the boundary line.

During the process, the South Australian lost his balance and was going to cross the rope. Carey soon threw the ball up in the air, and went across the boundary. Then, he came back at the right time to complete the catch.

Here is the video:

Marsh, Turner steer Australia I to victory

Marsh and Ashton Turner played impressive knocks in the game to take their side over the finish line. While the Western Australian scored 56 off 28 balls with the help of 4 fours and as many sixes, Turner remained unbeaten on 45 to help Australia I chase down the set target with two balls to spare. Apart from the duo, Josh Philippe made 35, and skipper Finch scored 26 runs.

Earlier, Australia II posted 193/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 22 overs. All-rounder Daniel Christian was the highest run-scorer with 47 from 31 balls, including five boundaries. Moises Henriques (36 off 27) and Carey (30 off 22) also made valuable contributions.