WATCH: Brendan Taylor given out in unusual manner during 2nd ODI against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor was adjudged out ‘hit wicket’ as he mistakenly swung his bat backwards and dislodged the off bail, just after practising a shot.

The incident took place during the 25th over of the first innings in Harare. Taylor attempted an upper-cut against the Bangladeshi pacer Shoriful Islam, and failed to connect with the ball. After the ball had passed his bat, Taylor practiced the shot from the crease and swung his bat backwards, but hit the off-stump with his bat in the process.

One of the Bangladesh fielders noticed, and appealed. On-field umpire Marais Erasmus referred it to third umpire Langton Rusere who adjudged Taylor out for 46.

Here’s what the law says:

“Out Hit Wicket” clause 35.1

35.1.1 The striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her wicket is put down by either the striker’s bat or person as described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 (Wicket put down) in any of the following circumstances:

35.1.1.1 in the course of any action taken by him/her in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery,

35.1.1.2 in setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball,

35.1.1.3 if no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run, providing that in the opinion of the umpire this is immediately after the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball,

35.1.1.4 in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding his/her wicket within the provisions of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

35.1.2 If the striker puts his/her wicket down in any of the ways described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 before the bowler has entered the delivery stride, either umpire shall call and signal Dead ball.”