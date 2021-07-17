WATCH: Fabian Allen grabs a one-handed stunner at the boundary during West Indies 16-run win over Australia

Fabian Allen grabbed one of the best catches in the cricketing history as West Indies once again dominated Australia in all three departments of the game on Friday.

Fielding at long-on, Allen first sprinted towards the boundary, then dived full stretch to take a one-handed stunner to dismiss Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Opening the batting with Josh Philippe (1), Finch walked to the pavilion after scoring 34 (23) with the help of six fours. Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who was already the highest wicket-taker in the series, picked his first wicket of the match in the form of Finch.

It was the game-changing moment as Australia lost their third wicket in the 10th over at 95 while chasing 200. They ended on 183/9 – 16 runs short of the Windies target.

Earlier, after winning the toss, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran opted to bat first. Opening batsman Evin Lewis scored a scintillating 79 (34), including four fours and nine sixes. The Men in Maroon finished at 199/8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Fabian Allen’s brilliance:

What a catch from Fabian Allen pic.twitter.com/w5F042PlSe — William Mitchell (@news_mitchell) July 17, 2021

Fabian Allen stop that! 😲 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) July 17, 2021

Fabian Allen doing Fabian Allen things 😳🔥 — Hayley Matthews (@MyNameIs_Hayley) July 17, 2021

That Fabian Allen catch is going to be imprinted in my brain for days. #WIvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 17, 2021

And we have seen the catch of year

Fabien Allen, fast gaining a reputation as one of best fielders in the world #WIvAUS #Allen pic.twitter.com/CHl4vEj5qO — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) July 17, 2021

Might be the best catch I've ever seen #WIvAUS — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) July 17, 2021

With the win in the last and final T20I, West Indies also booked the five-match series 4-1. Both teams will now take on each other in three-game ODI series, starting from July 20 in Bridgetown, Barbados.