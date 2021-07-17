WATCH: Fabian Allen grabs a one-handed stunner at the boundary during West Indies 16-run win over Australia

Posted On
  • Fabian Allen took one of the greatest catches of all-time to stun Aaron Finch.

  • "Fabian Allen stop that!" tweeted Shai Hope.

Fabian Allen catch to dismiss Aaron Finch (Pic Source: Twitter)
Fabian Allen grabbed one of the best catches in the cricketing history as West Indies once again dominated Australia in all three departments of the game on Friday.

Fielding at long-on, Allen first sprinted towards the boundary, then dived full stretch to take a one-handed stunner to dismiss Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Opening the batting with Josh Philippe (1), Finch walked to the pavilion after scoring 34 (23) with the help of six fours. Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who was already the highest wicket-taker in the series, picked his first wicket of the match in the form of Finch.

It was the game-changing moment as Australia lost their third wicket in the 10th over at 95 while chasing 200. They ended on 183/9 – 16 runs short of the Windies target.

Earlier, after winning the toss, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran opted to bat first. Opening batsman Evin Lewis scored a scintillating 79 (34), including four fours and nine sixes. The Men in Maroon finished at 199/8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

 Fabian Allen’s brilliance:

With the win in the last and final T20I, West Indies also booked the five-match series 4-1. Both teams will now take on each other in three-game ODI series, starting from July 20 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

