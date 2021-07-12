WATCH: Heather Knight’s bizarre run-out in the second T20I against India Women

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Heather Knight involved in a bizarre run-out in second T20I against India Women.

  • Cricketer-turned-commentator Alexandra Hartley was not pleased with the umpire's decision.

WATCH: Heather Knight’s bizarre run-out in the second T20I against India Women
Deepti Sharma, Heather Knight (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

India Women registered a thrilling win over England Women in the second T20I played at the Hove’s County Ground on Sunday. But the match was marred with a controversial run-out which changed the course of the match.

It all happened in the 14th over of the second innings when Amy Jones struck the ball down the ground. Indian off-spinner Deepti Sharma went to her right to collect the ball but it got deflected off her right leg towards the stumps.

Non-striker Heather Knight turned around to return back to her crease, but Deepti unintentionally blocked the batter’s path while the ball went on to hit the stumps. As a result, the hosts lost their fourth wicket and collapsed from there to end eight runs short.

The on-field umpire straightaway went upstairs to check whether Knight had made it back to the crease, and if there was any kind of contact between Knight and Deepti.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Alexandra Hartley, on the Test Match Special radio coverage, opined it was an obstruction, but Mark Butcher had the opposite view.

Here’s the video:

According to law 41.5, concerning obstruction of batters, “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball. It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not.”

Later, the spin duo of Deepti and Poonam Yadav scripted India’s comeback with tidy spells in the death overs, helping the visitors to level the series with an eight-run win.

TAGS: , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: England, Video, Women Cricket

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement