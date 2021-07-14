WATCH: Matthew Parkinson bamboozles Imam-ul-Haq with ‘peach of a delivery’ during ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI

The third and final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series saw batting dominance from both England and Pakistan. While Babar Azam smashed a terrific century for the visitors, James Vince smashed a remarkable hundred for the hosts.

Amid all this, Matthew Parkinson also grabbed the limelight with a spectacular delivery that got rid of Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq. It all happened on the last ball of the 26th over during Pakistan’s innings when Parkinson came up with a sensational delivery to pack Imam’s innings.

The leg-spinner bowled a loopy 45 mph ball around the off-stump, forcing the batsman to drive. Imam did precisely what the bowler wanted, and the white leather spun massively, sneaking through the bat-pad gate, hitting the middle-stump.

Vince shines with the bat as England complete a whitewash in the ODI series

Riding on Babar’s incredible century, Pakistan posted a huge 331/9 on the board in their allotted 50 overs. The Pakistan captain made 158 off 139 balls, including 14 fours and 4 sixes. He was well supported by opener Imam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. While Imam scored 56 from 73 deliveries, Rizwan contributed 74 off 58 balls, with the help of eight boundaries.

For the home team, Brydon Carse was the pick of the bowlers. He bagged a five-wicket haul for 61 runs. Apart from Carse, Saqib Mahmood earned three wickets for 60 runs.

In reply, England were struggling at one stage with five down for 165 runs. However, then Vince, along with Lewis Gregory, took the game away from the touring party. The duo went on the add a vital stand of 129 runs for the sixth wicket.

Vince scored a tremendous century and completely dominated Pakistan’s bowling attack. He made 102 from 95 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries. On the other hand, Gregory scored 77 off 69 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes. Eventually, England chased down the massive target with two overs to spare.