WATCH: Mohammed Siraj bowls an absolute snorter to dismiss Washington Sundar in the warm-up game

In the ongoing County Select XI versus Indians warm-up game, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj grabbed everyone’s attention with a ripper to send Washington Sundar back to the pavilion. Sundar, who was representing the English county team, faced an unplayable bouncer from his fellow countryman Siraj.

The right-armer bowled a perfect bumper, targeting the shoulder of Sundar. The batter had no reply to the lethal delivery as he ended up edging the red-leather towards the second slip, where captain Rohit Sharma grabbed an easy catch.

Here is the video:

Siraj finished Day 2 by bowling 13 overs and managing to pick up a couple of wickets while conceding 32 runs. However, the most successful bowler for the Indians was Umesh Yadav. The right-armer bagged a three-wicket haul for 22 runs in 15 overs, including seven maidens.

County Select XI scored 220/9 in 82.3 overs when the stumps was announced. Haseeb Hameed, who has been recently picked in the England squad for the first two Tests against India, shined with the bat, smashing a magnificent century. Hameed made 112 runs from 246 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries.

Earlier, the Indian side posted 311 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to dazzling knocks by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Rahul hit a brilliant hundred in the game. He scored 101 off 150 balls, including 11 fours and a six. On the other hand, Jadeja made 75 from 146 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

For the Will Rhodes–led team, Craig Miles was the pick of the bowler. He took a four-wicket haul for 45 runs in 17.1 overs, including 4 maidens. Apart from Miles, Lyndon James (2/32) and Patterson-White (2/80) picked up two scalps each.