WATCH: New Zealand’s fast bowler Lockie Ferguson picks up a hat-trick in England’s T20 Blast

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson once again proved why he is a deadly bowler in limited-over cricket. The 30-year-old bagged a hat-trick during a T20 Blast match on Saturday (June 03).

After his side Yorkshire won the toss and batted first at Headingley, posting 180/4 on the board in their allotted 20 overs, Ferguson came to bowl as second change – and struck on the third ball, removing former South Africa Test wicketkeeper Dane Vilas for one.

Then, in the last over of the match, with Lancashire needing 20 runs to win, Ferguson stepped up and took his side over the finish line.

After conceding ten runs off the first three balls, Ferguson came back strongly to defend the last ten runs. On the fourth delivery, ex-England Test opener Adam Lyth caught a stunner while running back to dismiss Luke Wells for 1.

With the hosts needing ten from two, Ferguson removed the stumps of new Lancashire batsman Luke Wood and effectively won Yorkshire the game.

On the final delivery, Ferguson completed his hat-trick as Lyth once again caught Tom Hartley. Thus, Yorkshire registered a nine-run victory over their local rivals.

At the other end, Ferguson finished with figures of 4/24 from his quota of four overs.

Here’s the video:

LOCKIE FERGUSON HATTRICK 🔥 Look at those scenes 😍#Blast21 pic.twitter.com/QaFAp25KAZ — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 2, 2021

But the Kiwi paceman didn’t do enough to win the ‘Player of the Match’ award as that honour went to Yorkshire’s Harry Brook for his unbeaten 91 off 50 balls.