WATCH: Rashid Khan plays a unique ‘helicopter shot’ against Hampshire in T20 Blast 2021

There is no doubt that Rashid Khan is a high-class bowler, especially in the T20 format. Rashid is well-known for trapping batters with his remarkable spin bowling and spectacular variations. Apart from his top-class spin display, the Afghanistan superstar enjoys his batting as well.

More often than not, Rashid plays crucial cameos to entertain his fans and help his respective teams to reach a competitive total or, on some occasions, even chase down the target. The 26-year-old is also very fond of playing ‘Helicopter shot’ and enjoys smashing bowlers out of the park.

Rashid exhibited his brilliance with the willow once again in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. During the match against Hampshire, the Afghan lad, representing Sussex, scored 26 runs off 13 balls, including an unusual helicopter shot.

It all happened in the penultimate over when Rashid gave himself some room to play a fancy hit, but the bowler followed the batsman and bowled a full delivery targeting his pads. However, Rashid had some other plans as he stood in his position and dragged the ball from his willow like a helicopter shot, sending it over the mid-off region for a boundary.

Here is the video:

Rashid himself enjoyed the shot as he termed it as he was playing Golf.

Practicing golf 🏌️‍♀️ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 17, 2021

In the match, Sussex, after opting to bat first at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, posted 183/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Luke Wright and experienced lad Ravi Bopara shined with the bat with respective half-centuries. While Wright scored 54 off 41 balls, Bopara smashed 62 from 42 deliveries.

For Hampshire, Liam Dawson was the pick of the bowlers, bagging two wickets for just 15 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Dawson, Scott Currie (2/54) also earned a couple of scalps in the game.

In reply, the James Vince-led side chased down the target in 19.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Vince continued his international form and scored a tremendous match-winning century to get his side over the finish line. The right-handed batsman scored 102 from 59 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes.