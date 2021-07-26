WATCH: Sanju Samson hits a massive six against Sri Lanka in 1st T20I

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is known for his aggressive batting style and amazing six-hitting abilities. He once again displayed his superior skills during the first T20 International (T20I) against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

It all happened on the first delivery of the sixth over bowled by Akila Dhananjaya when Samson charged down the track and smacked a huge 91m six straight over the bowler’s head.

Here is the video:

Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan power India to 164/5

Despite hitting the massive six, Samson failed to convert it into a big score as he ended up making 27 runs from 20 deliveries before Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed him. However, Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav shined with the willow to take the team’s score to 164/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Dhawan smashed 46 off 36 balls, including 4 fours and a six. On the other hand, Suryakumar hit a dazzling half-century to take his side to the competitive total. Surya scored an exact 50 run off 34 balls with the help of five fours and two maximums.

For the hosts, Dushmantha Chameera and Hasaranga were the pick of the bowlers. Chameera bagged a couple of wickets for 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs, while Hasaranga took two scalps for 28 runs in 4 overs.