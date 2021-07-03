WATCH: Two West Indies Women cricketers collapse on the field during 2nd T20I against Pakistan Women

In a shocking incident, two West Indies Women players Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation collapsed on the field during the second T20 International (T20I) against Pakistan Women at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Friday.

A Cricket West Indies (CWI) spokesperson confirmed that both players were taken to hospital, where they are ‘conscious and stable’.

“Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation were taken to hospital for medical attention. Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at the hospital and are being assessed,” CWI said in a statement.

Here is the video:

Match between Pakistan and West Indies women cricketers continues … Suddenly West Indies women cricketer fainted and collapsed . She was shifted to a nearby hospital. Hopefully she will recover soon.

VC: @windiescricket#WIWvPAKW #WIWvsPAKW pic.twitter.com/OjhJmWioeO — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) July 2, 2021

After the incident, the home team brought on two substitutes, and the game continued.

Batting first, the Windies posted 125/6 on the board courtesy of their wicketkeeper-batter Kycia Knight’s 30 off 20 balls.

For the visitors, Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers. She returned with figures of 2/18 in four overs.

While chasing, Pakistan could only score 103/6 in 18 overs before the rain interrupted the proceedings. Nida Dar top-scored with 29 off 39 balls. Interestingly, there were as many as five run-outs in Pakistan’s innings.

The hosts were eventually declared winners by seven runs based on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method as the game was affected by weather interruptions.

The victory also inspired West Indies women to seal the series before the third and final T20I. The last game will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antiguan on Sunday (July 4).

“It isn’t very easy in those conditions and situations. I’m just happy that the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who weren’t with us, and we’re just waiting on all the information that we can get. They have our full support, and we’ll be riding with them as well,” said WI head coach Courtney Walsh as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.