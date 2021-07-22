WATCH: Umesh Yadav bowls a brilliant delivery to dismiss Will Rhodes – County Select XI vs Indians

Team India is currently playing a three-day warm-up match against the County Select XI at Durham’s Riverside Ground to prepare for their upcoming five-match Test series versus England.

In reply to Indians’ first innings total of 311, the County Select XI could only score 220. Umesh Yadav turned out to be the stand-out bowler for the visitors as he bowled in short spells and worked up a fair bit of pace with figures of 3/22 in 15 overs.

The 33-year-old pacer first removed right-handed opener Jake Libby with an angled delivery that saw two of the three stumps knocked back. Umesh’s second victim was the opposition’s captain Will Rhodes, who lost his off-stump when the fast bowler came round the wicket and the delivery straightened after pitching, destroying the off-stump of the left-hander.

Here’s the video:

Umesh then sent 22-year-old Lyndon James back to the pavilion on 27 (83). The right-handed batsman mistimed a pull-shot won the short-pitch delivery and was caught comfortably by Shardul Thakur.

Brief scores: Indians 311 (KL Rahul 101) lead County Select XI 220 (Haseeb Hameed 112; Umesh Yadav 3/22, Mohammed Siraj 2/32) by 91 runs.