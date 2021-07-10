WATCH: ‘Wonder Woman’ Harleen Deol takes ‘catch of the season’ during 1st T20I against England

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Harleen Deol took a stunning catch on the boundary.

  • Amy Jones was the victim of a brilliant fielding from Deol.

WATCH: ‘Wonder Woman’ Harleen Deol takes ‘catch of the season’ during 1st T20I against England
Harleen Deol (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

India’s teen sensation Harleen Deol won the hearts of fans and experts as she pulled off a stunner to dismiss England women batter Amy Jones during the first T20I in Northampton on Friday.

It all happened in the 19th over of the first innings when Jones smashed the ball towards the wide long-off region, and Harleen produced a jaw-dropping effort first to save the six and then complete a stunning catch.

Jones walked back to the pavilion for a well-made 43 off just 27 deliveries.

Despite Deol’s effort, England finished with 177 for seven at the end of their 20 overs. India did bounce back with the successive dismissals of the hosts’ openers, who had laid a strong foundation by adding 56 runs in 7.2 overs.

But England came back strongly by adding 90 runs in the last eight overs with Natalie Sciver (55 off 27) and Jones stitching a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Here is the video of Harleen Deol’s brilliance:

However, India’s chase suffered a significant blow as they lost the wicket of inform Shafali Verma on the second delivery of their innings. Katherine Brunt (1/11) cleaned up Verma for a duck.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana did her best to keep the tourists in the game with an exciting 29 off 17, only to perish to Sciver (1/16) at the end of the powerplay.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (1) once again fell cheaply, leaving India reeling at 47/3 in the seventh over. Victory seemed unlikely for the Women in Blue, and it also proved when rain ended the match with India being 18 runs behind the par-score on DLS.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Video, Women Cricket

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement