WATCH: Zimbabwe and Bangladesh players punished for bumping heads in one-off Test

On Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club, a heated exchange between Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani and Bangladesh’s number 10 batsman Taskin Ahmed grabbed everyone’s attention.

The foundation of the frustration showed by Muzarabani started when Taskin scored a brilliant 75 from 134 balls and took Bangladesh out of hot waters as they were struggling at 132/6 at one point. Due to his 75-run knock, the number 10 batter formed an unbelievable 191-run partnership with Mahmudullah to bring back his side into the game.

The incident took place in the 85th over of Bangladesh’s innings when Taskin successfully managed to leave a short delivery from Muzarabani. Afterwards, the batter did a bit of dance step on the pitch as he managed to stay away from the line of the delivery. Somehow, this irked the bowler, and he went straight towards the batsman to show some anger.

Muzarabani pressed his head up against the batsman’s helmet grill, and the duo exchanged some words.

Both players were later charged with a Level 1 breach of the ICC’s Code of Conduct relating to “inappropriate physical contact” during a match. They were fined 15 per cent of their match fees, and one demerit point was added to their disciplinary records.

Here is the video:

“Told him to do something with the ball rather than abusing me”: Taskin on Muzarabani

After scoring his maiden half-century in international cricket and adding a game-changing 191-run stand with Mahmudullah, Taskin reacted to his exchange with Muzarabani, saying their (Zimbabwe) fast bowlers were trying everything to get him out, but he handled them well. Taskin said that he specifically told the Zimbabwean pacer to concentrate on his bowling rather than having a go at him.

“Their fast bowlers were attacking me with bouncers and trying to get me out,” said Taskin as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“I think I was handling them well. Some of them were abusing me as well, but when they did it for the third time, I told him to do something with the ball rather than abusing me,” he added.