West Indies vs Australia 2021, 1st ODI: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The One-Day International (ODI) series between West Indies and Australia is ready to start at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in Barbados on Tuesday (July 20).

The hosts would be confident enough to enter the ODI leg, especially after crushing their opponents by 4-1 in the recently concluded 5-match T20I series.

On the other hand, the visitors would be looking to start everything on a fresh note, leaving aside what happened in the shortest format to put focus completely on the 50-over series.

Pitch report:

The track at the Kensington Oval has been quite helpful for batters in the past years. Furthermore, the team chasing has tasted more success as compared to batting first. Overall, ODI 42 matches have taken place at this venue, in which 21 times teams batting second have recorded victory.

Playing Combination:

West Indies

Kieron Pollard didn’t play a single T20I fixture; hence he is expected to be fit enough to lead the side in the ODI games. Shai Hope will take the keeping duties while Nicholas Pooran shall play as a specialist batsman. Jason Holder, who was given rest from the last few T20I games to manage the workload, will return in the ODIs.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

Australia

Regular skipper Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the ODI series opener due to his knee injury that occurred while batting in the fifth T20I. In the absence of Finch, the leadership responsibility has been given to Alex Carey.

Mitchell Starc will lead the bowling attack with the support of Josh Hazlewood and Andrew Tye. The spin duo of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar is likely to get a game. There could be a toss-up between Ashton Turner and Ben McDermott.

AUS XI: Alex Carey (c, wk), Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Ashton Turner/Ben McDermott.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

West Indies win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 50-65

Australia total: 265-285

Case 2:

Australia win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 45-55

West Indies total: 260-275

Australia to win the contest.