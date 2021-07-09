West Indies vs Australia 2021: When and where to watch the T20I, ODI series in India, USA & other countries

Australia, who cancelled their tour of South Africa immediately after losing to India due to COVID-19 threat, are now looking for redemption and some match practice ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup as they prepare to take on West Indies in five Twenty20 games and three One-Day Internationals.

Squads

West Indies T20I squad: Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

West Indies ODI squad: To be announced

Australia T20I & ODI squad: Aaron Finch (C), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Fixtures of Australia tour of West Indies 2021:

T20I series (all matches at the Darren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia)

First T20I: July 9, 11:30pm GMT

Second T20I: July 10, 11:30pm GMT

Third T20I: July 12, 11:30pm GMT

Fourth T20I: July 14, 11:30pm GMT

Fifth T20I: July 16, 11:30pm GMT

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 20, 6:30pm GMT

Second ODI (D/N): July 22, 6:30pm GMT

Third ODI (D/N): July 24, 6:30pm GMT

Telecast and live streaming details