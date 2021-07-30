West Indies vs Pakistan, 2021, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

West Indies are set to lock horns with Pakistan in the second game of the ongoing four-match T20I series. The contest will take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday (July 31).

The opening match held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in Barbados, got called off due to rain. The game was first reduced to nine overs per side, in which the hosts managed to score 85 runs for the loss of five wickets. Skipper Kieron Pollard was their highest scorer with unbeaten 22 runs off 9 balls. However, the visitors couldn’t come to bat because of the rain and the match was abandoned.

The home team struggled in the batting department and would surely try to rectify the errors when they walk in to play the second game. On the other hand, the touring party will be hoping to replicate the similar bowling display and make the most of the conditions.

Pitch report:

The pitch in Guyana doesn’t offer much help to batters, especially in the shortest format. The average score in T20Is here is under 140 in seven matches. A similar trend is expected to be continued in the upcoming fixture.

Playing Combination:

West Indies

Although the batting unit of Windies struggled in the series opener but it isn’t easy to know the real potential of batters in a nine-over game. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that West Indies would change their playing XI.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan

Pakistan’s batting wasn’t tested, and bowling did impress on all corners. So, Babar Azam might also field the same XI that featured in the opening match.

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

West Indies win the toss and bowl first

Pakistan Powerplay score: 40-50

Pakistan Total: 150-165

Case 2:

Pakistan win the toss and bowl first

West Indies Powerplay score: 35-45

West Indies Total: 140-155

Pakistan to win the contest.