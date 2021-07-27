West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series reduced to four matches; here’s the revised schedule

The upcoming T20I series between hosts West Indies and Pakistan has been reduced to four matches, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Sunday.

The board changes in the T20I fixtures because of Pakistan’s tour dates clashing with the West Indies ODI series against Australia.

The second ODI between the two teams was shifted to Sunday from Thursday after one of the non-playing members in the Windies camp tested positive for COVID-19.

Similarly, the third and final match was postponed to Monday – one day before the scheduled T20I opener against Pakistan.

“Together with the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), CWI have examined various scenarios, and we jointly agreed that the best solution in the present circumstances is to cancel the first T20I and play a four-match T20I series starting on Wednesday and keep the rest of the tour schedule unchanged,” said CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

“Both teams are in the final stages of preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup, so we anticipate an exciting and entertaining series of games.”

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE from October 17 October – November 14, with West Indies eyeing to defend the title.

Both West Indies and Pakistan will also lock horns in a two-match Test series after the T20I-leg.