Zimbabwe names their 20-man squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe have announced a 20-member squad for the upcoming one-off Test against the touring side of Bangladesh. After the only Test, both nations will face each other in the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series.

The red-ball battle will begin on July 7 and finish on July 11 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe have picked as many as four uncapped players, Chivanga Tanaka, Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Dion Myers, for the match.

Both Tanaka and Myers have only played five first-class games. However, Gumbie and Kaitano have much more experience. While Gumbie has appeared in 44 first-class matches and Kaitano has played 21 games.

Sean Williams will captain the side comprising of some experienced players like Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano and Craig Ervine.

Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani have also named in the squad.

Here is Zimbabwe’s squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh:

Sean Williams (c), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Chivanga Tanaka, Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers.

“ANNOUNCEMENT | @ZimCricketv has named the following 20-man squad for the Ispahani Test Match, powered by Toffee, between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh scheduled for 7-11 July at Harare Sports Club . . .#ZIMvBAN | #OnlyTest | #IspahaniTest | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19,” tweeted Zimbabwe cricket.

Earlier, Bangladesh had also announced their squad for the red-ball battle against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.