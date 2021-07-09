‘Zimbabwe ya Kenya se next series kab hai’? Fans troll Pakistan after embarrassing loss to England in 1st ODI

Pakistan faced a humiliating loss from England in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

Ahead of the series opener, the England Cricket Board (ECB) had to rearrange the entire squad following COVID-19 cases in their camp after the home white-ball series against Sri Lanka. This was the prime reason many expected Babar Azam-led Pakistan to dictate terms in the game.

However, Ben Stokes and Co. dominated the proceedings and defeated the full-strength Pakistan side by nine wickets.

After putting the visitors to bat first, the hosts showed a top-class bowling display and packed Pakistan’s entire innings for a paltry 141 in 35.2 overs. English pacer Saqib Mahmood wreaked havoc, picking up a four-wicket haul for 42, including the prized scalp of Pakistan skipper for a duck.

In reply, England didn’t allow Pakistan pacers to capitalise and lost only one wicket before they chased down the target in the 22nd over. Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley played unbeaten knocks of 68 and 58 to take their side over the finish line.

Following the defeat, the passionate Pakistan cricket fans showed their disappointment and mercilessly trolled Pakistan for their poor show against a second-string England team. Some fans even asked when Pakistan will be facing their next series against Zimbabwe and Kenya to show dominance in the field.

Here is how fans reacted:

Sharam se dub marne ka muqam hai Eng ki B team se buri tarha harne ke baad jb imam ul haq jesun se ap opening karwaein ge to nataij aese hi niklein ge jis ki team mein bhi jaga ni banti jin ko team mein hona chahiye wo team ka hissa ni hein aur oper se misbah team ka coach hai https://t.co/SZPf2XrNv2 — M.Abdullah (@EngrAbdullah55) July 8, 2021

Babar Azam in Dressing Room Right Now :- #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/JeYMA8AJQ8 — 𝙉𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙉 (@Nitin7304) July 8, 2021

By taking a flight and turn back to home 🙏🏻 #pakvseng https://t.co/fZxVl7kUa0 — Zaigham (@aviramza) July 8, 2021

Enough of this frustration and humiliation. This team reminds me everytime why I started watching football. Thanks God Euro is still here. — Zain 🇵🇰 ⭐⭐ (@Zain_Nayyar) July 8, 2021

Sri Lanka played better than this against full strength England 🤣 — Tiger Fan 🐯 – Rakshat (@Sabalenka007) July 8, 2021

By batting better! By bowling better! And by running better! https://t.co/imJUkj1A9z — Sourav Sinha (@sourav_sinha) July 8, 2021

Misbah aur waqar younus ny pak team ko tabah kar diya . Jab sy waqr younus bowling coach bana pakistan ki bowling bi worst hogayi hai — Malik Abdullah (@Abdullah_Irrfan) July 9, 2021

Wapas gher bulalo sabko. Wo to sukr hai ki England ki B team thi to 100 runs se jada lag gae varna regular team to 50 bhi nahi banane deti. Babar ke out hote hi baki ke sab players bewa aurat ki tarah matam me kho jate hai. — Mohsinkhan (@Yahzan22) July 8, 2021

Drop imam ul Haq, haris rauf and fahim ashraf. Bring rizwan to the opening and play a full time spinner. Nawaz and hasnain in with space for any middle-order batsman. Trio of Islamabad United is not mandatory to be in the team, it is a team of 21 crore Pakistanis. — Yasir Obaid (@pakhtunwalii) July 8, 2021

@TheRealPCB we can’t afford this kind of defeat near world please do some thing special for Pakistan cricket ……..otherwise we have example of hockey our national game — Ishtiaq Hussain (@IshtiaqHussain7) July 9, 2021

Bad day in the office to ayse keh rahe hain jese Australia ki team ho. Oh bc apni shaklein wekho aur apni aukaat wekho. — Rashid (@gazorpazorp647) July 8, 2021

Drop Faheem, Shahdab and Imam bring Muhammad Wasim, Usman Qadir and Abdullah shafique for crunch game. You need wicket takers and Solid opening stand to challenge England. — khayam Zafar (@khayam999) July 8, 2021