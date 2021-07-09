‘Zimbabwe ya Kenya se next series kab hai’? Fans troll Pakistan after embarrassing loss to England in 1st ODI

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Fans trolled Babar Azam's Pakistan for nine-wicket loss to England in 1st ODI.

  • England are ahead with 1-0 in the three-match series.

‘Zimbabwe ya Kenya se next series kab hai’? Fans troll Pakistan after embarrassing loss to England in 1st ODI
Fans troll Pakistan after loss to England in 1st ODI (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Pakistan faced a humiliating loss from England in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

Ahead of the series opener, the England Cricket Board (ECB) had to rearrange the entire squad following COVID-19 cases in their camp after the home white-ball series against Sri Lanka. This was the prime reason many expected Babar Azam-led Pakistan to dictate terms in the game.

However, Ben Stokes and Co. dominated the proceedings and defeated the full-strength Pakistan side by nine wickets.

After putting the visitors to bat first, the hosts showed a top-class bowling display and packed Pakistan’s entire innings for a paltry 141 in 35.2 overs. English pacer Saqib Mahmood wreaked havoc, picking up a four-wicket haul for 42, including the prized scalp of Pakistan skipper for a duck.

In reply, England didn’t allow Pakistan pacers to capitalise and lost only one wicket before they chased down the target in the 22nd over. Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley played unbeaten knocks of 68 and 58 to take their side over the finish line.

Following the defeat, the passionate Pakistan cricket fans showed their disappointment and mercilessly trolled Pakistan for their poor show against a second-string England team. Some fans even asked when Pakistan will be facing their next series against Zimbabwe and Kenya to show dominance in the field.

Here is how fans reacted:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Pakistan, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement