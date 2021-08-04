Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan guide Bangladesh to five-wicket win over Australia

Bangladesh recovered from their shaky start to beat Australia by five wickets in the second T20I at Dhaka to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Lower-order batsman Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan added an unbeaten 56-run partnership for the sixth-wicket and guided Bangladesh to victory. When Bangladesh were 67-5, Australia looked in a good position to level the series despite being restricted to 121-7, but Hossain and Hasan turned the game in the hosts’ favour.

The Tigers reached the finish line in 18.4 overs.

Afif, who hit the winning runs, scored 37 not out, with the help of five fours and one six. Hasan remained unbeaten on 22.

“We knew we had to stay calm, keep wickets in hand,” Afif said during the post-match presentation.

“Nurul played well so there was no pressure on me either,” he added.

Brief Scores: Australia 121-7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 45, Moises Henriques 30; Mustafizur Rahman 3/23) lost to Bangladesh 123-5 in 18.4 overs (Afif Hossain 37 not out; Ashton Agar 1/17) by five wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Bangladesh beat Australia by 5 wickets. That’s two in a row for Bangladesh to kick off this T20I series. Well played fellas. #BANvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 4, 2021

Having never beaten Australia previously in T20Is, Bangladesh have beaten them twice in the last 2 days #BANvAUS #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 4, 2021

3 Wickets for just 23 runs . Mustafizur Rahman, Most Valuable player of the match #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/6x03bKPbM1 — Shihab Ahsan Khan (@shihabahsankhan) August 4, 2021

Boom!!!!

Bangladesh🇧🇩 Win✌️

This is the first time Bangladesh beat Australia 2 matches in a row in any format. Tigers lead the series 2-0.#BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/tkxbGDzJoM — Rupak Das (@RupakDa13354760) August 4, 2021

Others better placed for in-depth views, notably @Isam84, but Shamim Hossain against Zimbabwe and now Afif Hossain against Australia…a significant few weeks for Bangladesh's middle order getting the job done#BANvAUS — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) August 4, 2021

What a match!!

Two consecutive wins

Afif proved his quality.

Looks like he has a great future.

Bangladesh is going to win this bilateral series. #BANvAUS — Mahmudul Mursalin.. (@bossmursalin) August 4, 2021

Take love lad, what a knock Afif Hossain, MOM #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/irLYvtoFKi — Shihab Ahsan Khan (@shihabahsankhan) August 4, 2021

Great Batting Display After Colaps.Having 50+ Partnership in This Unusual Wicket.Thanks Sohan,Afif.2nd Win Done.Go To Win This Series #BANvAUS — Apurbo Ahmed (@ApurboR42) August 4, 2021

This is just an awesome news to hear, #Bangladesh beat #Australia by 5 wickets on the 2nd #T20 of the 5 match T20 series..! Congratulations to Bangladesh Cricket Team. Another 3 more to go..! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/tvmi7DNaXB — Mahadi Muhammad 🇧🇩 (@mahaditweets) August 4, 2021

Bangladesh Won 2nd T20. interesting only one match away from win the series. #BANvAUS — Palash (@Palash_it) August 4, 2021