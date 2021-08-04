Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan guide Bangladesh to five-wicket win over Australia

  • In the second T20I, Bangladesh defeated Australia by 5 wickets.

  • Afif Hossain won the 'Player of the Match' award for his gritty 37.

Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (Pic Source: Twitter)
Bangladesh recovered from their shaky start to beat Australia by five wickets in the second T20I at Dhaka to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Lower-order batsman Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan added an unbeaten 56-run partnership for the sixth-wicket and guided Bangladesh to victory. When Bangladesh were 67-5, Australia looked in a good position to level the series despite being restricted to 121-7, but Hossain and Hasan turned the game in the hosts’ favour.

The Tigers reached the finish line in 18.4 overs.

Afif, who hit the winning runs, scored 37 not out, with the help of five fours and one six. Hasan remained unbeaten on 22.

“We knew we had to stay calm, keep wickets in hand,” Afif said during the post-match presentation.

“Nurul played well so there was no pressure on me either,” he added.

Brief Scores: Australia 121-7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 45, Moises Henriques 30; Mustafizur Rahman 3/23) lost to Bangladesh 123-5 in 18.4 overs (Afif Hossain 37 not out; Ashton Agar 1/17) by five wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

