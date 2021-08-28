Andre Russell’s fastest fifty guides Jamaica Tallawahs to biggest win in CPL history

On Friday, Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) all-rounder Andre Russell smashed the fastest half-century in CPL history, off 14 balls, against St Lucia Kings (SLK) at the Warner Park.

On a day where Tallawahs registered their second-history total (255/5) in the tournament, Russell showcased why he is one of the most fearsome hitters of a cricket ball. He took the Kings’ bowling attack to the cleaners, especially Wahab Riaz, who conceded 61 runs in his three overs.

Russell raced to his fifty on the last ball of the first innings by sending a slow bouncer from Obed McCoy over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

Russell smashed six sixes and three fours during his brutal onslaught in the death overs.

When the Kings innings got underway, there were some lusty blows from Rahkeem Cornwall, but then wickets began to fall regularly.

The Kings lost Cornwall and Faf du Plessis in the first over and by the end of the powerplay, Kings were 66/6.

Debutant Migael Pretorius starred with the ball for the Tallawahs, registering figures of 4/32.

The only standout batsman for the Kings was Singapore-born Tim David, who hit 56 off 28. He sadly lacked support as the Saint Lucia team bundled out for just 135 in 17.3 overs.

This 120-run victory for Tallawahs’ was also the biggest in CPL history.