Arjun Tendulkar, Aditya Tare and other MI players wish their sisters on Raksha Bandhan via video calls

People in India are celebrating Raksha Bandhan today. The festival’s literal meaning is “the bond of protection” and is commonly referred to as Rakhi. It is dedicated to the precious bond between a brother and her sister.

On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi around their brother’s wrist, symbolising her love and affection for him. Brothers are meant to bestow a gift or a sum of cash in return.

Raksha Bandhan is primarily celebrated in the north and north-western parts of the country.

Netizens have been expressing their love and affection for their siblings on social media. The Mumbai Indians’ (MI) players also showered their love to sisters via video calls from Dubai.

In a video shared by MI’s official Twitter handle, Arjun Tendulkar, Amolpreet Singh, Yudhvir Singh and Aditya Tare can be seen wishing their respective sisters on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

While Arjun, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, promised Sara to give dual gifts to his sister Sara, Aditya asked her sister to take care of their family back home.

“Separated by seas, bound by the sibling bond, Presenting heartwarming #OneFamily conversations on the occasion of #RakshaBandhan,” MI captioned the post.

MI will begin the proceedings of the UAE-leg of IPL 2021 with a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.