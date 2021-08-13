Athiya Shetty excitedly celebrates KL Rahul’s century against England in Lord’s Test

KL Rahul scored a comeback ton in Test cricket at Lord’s on Thursday. Put in to bat first by England captain Joe Root, Rahul showed his batting masterclass in an innings laced with 12 fours and one six.

Rahul’s heroics helped India finish Day 1 at 276 for the loss of three wickets. Rahul along with Rohit Sharma added 126 runs for the opening wicket.

Cheteshwar Pujara once again failed to impress as he was caught behind for just nine in the post-lunch session.

Captain Virat Kohli looked good during his knock of 42 but failed to convert the start into a big score.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty uploaded a video of Rahul on her Instagram, celebrating his gritty knock. She also included a red heart among the jubilant emojis.

Athiya and Rahul, who have been rumoured to be dating for a few years, normally engage in social media banter. He recently shared a picture of himself with Athiya’s brother, Ahan Shetty.

Last month, the siblings’ father Suniel Shetty was asked during an interview if Athiya is with Rahul in the UK. Suniel confirmed that his daughter is in England but noted that she’d gone with Ahan.

“The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” Suniel had told a leading daily.