Australia women’s squad for Test, ODI and T20I series against India announced

Australia women have named an 18-member squad for their home series against India women, starting September 19.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, all-rounder Ellyse Perry and batter Ashleigh Gardner have all been included in the squad, which will be captained by Meg Lanning, with Rachael Haynes as her deputy. However, the hosts will miss the services of their senior fast bowler Megan Schutt and young pacer Belinda Vakarewa as they have requested the board not to be considered for India series due to personal reasons.

“We’re fully supportive of the requests from Belinda and Megan to not be considered for selection and will continue to work with them to ensure they have the appropriate support,” Australia’s national selector Shawn Flegler said in a statement.

“Jess is another big loss and will be disappointed to miss out, but she’s another one that’s worked hard over the winter and with a long summer ahead, her focus will be to get herself right with a lot of cricket left in the season.”

Australia and India will play 3 ODIs in Melbourne and Sydney before competing in a historic day-night Test at WACA, Perth. Both teams will also lock horns in 3 T20Is after the one-off Test. The T20I series opener has been scheduled for October 11, with all the games at North Sydney Oval.

Australia squad:

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham