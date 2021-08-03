Bangladesh vs Australia 2021, 1st T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur is set to host the first T20 International (T20I) of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia on Tuesday.

The hosts have recently shown tremendous performance in the series against Zimbabwe. The Mahmudullah-led side will hope to record another series win as they head into the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

On the other hand, Australia have experienced a terrible campaign in the five-match T20I series against West Indies. Though they ended the Windies tour with an ODI series win, that will give them some sort of confidence. This series is also a great opportunity for young talent to shine as many senior players have taken rest.

Pitch report:

The surface at Shere Bangla National Stadium tends to remain slow, therefore, spinners are always crucial at this venue. So far, 44 T20I matches have taken place here, with 152 is the average first inning score, while 130 being the average second innings score.

Playing Combination:

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das will not be available for the series opener, therefore Mohammad Naim will open the batting alongside Soumya Sarkar. In the absence of Rahim, Narus Hasan will keep the wickets.

BAN XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Australia:

Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the T20I series, and in place of him, Matthew Wade will lead the Aussie side. Mitchell Starc will lead the pace attack, while Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar will handle the responsibility of the spin department.

AUS XI: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

Australia win the toss and bowl first

Bangladesh Powerplay score: 40-50

Bangladesh Total: 140-155

Case 2:

Bangladesh win the toss and bowl first

Australia Powerplay score: 45-60

Australia Total: 150-165

Australia to win the contest.