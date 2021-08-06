Bangladesh vs Australia 2021, 3rd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is set to host the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia on Friday.

The hosts are already ahead in the series after winning the first two games. They will look to grab another victory in order to seal the series.

On the other hand, the visitors would be aiming to bounce back as it’s a do-or-die contest for them. They will have to find ways to tackle the spin as the Aussie batters have struggled a lot against spinners in the first two matches.

Pitch report:

The track at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium is on the slower side. It was evident in the previous two fixtures that spinners are getting huge success, and it is expected to remain the same in the third game.

Playing Combination:

Bangladesh

Bangladesh are on the verge of a historic series win, so it’s highly unlikely to see a change in the winning combination.

BAN XI: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Australia

Although the batting has been a major disappointment for the touring party, but they don’t have too many options to swap the players. Australia might add another spinner in the attack by including Mitchell Swepson in place of Andrew Tye. Ashton Turner may also get replaced by Dan Christian, who will not only bring depth to the batting but also gives Australia a medium-pace bowling option.

AUS XI: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye/Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner/Dan Christian.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

Australia win the toss and bowl first

Bangladesh Powerplay score: 35-45

Bangladesh Total: 135-150

Case 2:

Bangladesh win the toss and bowl first

Australia Powerplay score: 40-50

Australia Total: 140-155

Australia to win the contest.