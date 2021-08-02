BCB announces Bangladesh squad for five-match T20I series against Australia

  • Rubel Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mohammad Mithun have been added to the Bangladesh T20I squad.

  • Mushfiqur Rahim won't be available for the series against Australia.

Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah (Photo Source: Twitter)
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for their five-match T20I series against Australia, starting from August 03.

All the matches will be played behind closed doors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Rubel Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mohammad Mithun, who were a part of the Bangladesh ODI squad in Zimbabwe, have been added to the squad for Australia T20Is.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim won’t be available for the Twenty20 series.

The 34-year-old, who returned home after the only Test series against Zimbabwe, could not get into the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

BCB had requested Cricket Australia to allow a change but their plea was rejected.

Bangladesh squad:

Mahmudullah (c), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain.

