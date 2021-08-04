BCB announces the fixtures of Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series

Bangladesh will host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series from September 1 to 10. The Black Caps will arrive in Dhaka on August 24 and play a warm-up game ahead of their regular series against the Tigers.

The T20I-leg will be a part of both teams’ preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will take place in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The tour will come to an end just nine days before the UAE leg of IPL 2021, which starts on September 19. This will be New Zealand’s first tour of Bangladesh since 2013, when they played two Tests, three ODIs and one T20I. While the Test series ended in a draw, Bangladesh won the ODI series 3-0 and New Zealand won the only T20I game.

“The New Zealand series will be Bangladesh’s last chance to test themselves and find best combination for the World Cup in Oman and UAE. England’s September-October tour has been pushed to March 2023, allowing Bangladesh players have a break and opening the doors for IPL-bound players,” said BCB while announcing the itinerary for New Zealand’s 2021 tour.

New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh 2021 schedule: