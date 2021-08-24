BCCI announces India Women’s Test, ODI and T20I squads for Australia tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India Women’s squads for their upcoming tour of Australia. Mithali Raj has been named the captain for the historic Day-Night Test and the three-match ODI series. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue in three-game T20I series.

The Indian contingent will leave for Australia on August 29 and will have to serve a mandatory quarantine of two weeks upon their arrival before starting their practice sessions.

The ODI series will begin from September 19 in Sydney, followed by next two games in Melbourne on September 22 and 24, respectively. Mithali & Co. will play their first-ever pink-ball Test in Perth from September 30 to October 3. All three T20Is will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney on October 7, 9 and 11.

Renuka Singh Thakur and Yastika Bhatia are the two uncapped players named in India Women’s T20I squad for Australia tour.

India Women’s squad for the one-off Test and ODI series:

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht

India Women’s T20I squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.