Brad Hogg names his ideal playing XI of Australia for T20 World Cup 2021

On Thursday, Australia announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Aaron Finch will lead the team. The squad is a mixture of prominent players and some fresh faces. Now, the question arises as to what could be the perfect XI for Australia in the mega event. Well, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has picked his ideal XI for the tournament.

Hogg has selected Finch and David Warner to open the innings while Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell would hold the middle-order. The former spinner admitted that Australia has some issues when it comes to finishers. Hogg went with Mitchell Marsh to bat at five, and for the wicket-keeper role, he picked uncapped Josh Inglis ahead of Matthew Wade.

Not so long ago, Wade led Australia in Finch’s absence during Bangladesh series but failed to impress with the willow. Hogg mentioned that Inglis is a better player of spin than Wade.

“Inglis at six because he is a better player of spin than Matthew Wade, but it’s yet to be seen on subcontinent conditions,” said Hogg on his YouTube channel.

After picking the top-six, Hogg named two spinners and three pacers in the bowling line-up. He went with Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa as the two spinners. Similarly, for the fast bowling attack, Hogg selected Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

“The bowling department is their strength. Agar, Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Zampa. Wicket taking opportunities as well being able to dry up the opposition. They will be able to take on any attacking team that presents themselves to this Australian line-up,” added Hogg.

The 50-year-old also mentioned that Australia have a good backup strength, and they have all the chances to book a place in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021.

“They’ve got good backup strength. Richardson with fast bowling, Swepson with the spin, Wade keeping and batsman versatility, as well as Stoinis with his all-round ability. Australia have a chance of getting into the grand final,” explained Hogg.

Brad Hogg’s Australia XI for T20 World Cup 2021:

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.