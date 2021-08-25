Cheteshwar Pujara should try to score at a strike rate that is more beneficial to him and the team: Brian Lara

The strike rate of India’s top-order Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of the hot topics of debate in the recent past.

Now, Pujara is being criticized by fans and experts for his slow batting in the ongoing Test series against England, with many arguing that his approach puts pressure on his partners and hands momentum to the opposition.

Former West Indies skipper and legendary batsman Brian Lara, too, took a dig at Pujara in the recent episode of ‘Follow The Blues’.

Regarding Pujara’s strike rate in Test cricket, Lara said: “Pujara, definitely for me, I mean as a batsman, I am not the same as a player, that ability to be so patient and score at such a low strike rate.

“So, for me, if I was a coach or if I was someone that wanted Pujara to improve, I would try to create a lot more shots and try to score a strike rate that is more beneficial to him and the team.”

“He does the job, and I know the job he does, but I just feel that when you bat that slowly, there are a lot of momentum swings in your innings and you allow the bowlers so many deliveries at yourself, even before you get to three figures — that you are going to find yourself coming up short a lot of times,” Lara added.

In the first innings of the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds, Pujara could score only one run after facing nine balls. He was caught behind on the first delivery of the fifth over bowled by England’s veteran pacer James Anderson.

Jimmy Anderson on 🔥!

The first Test between England and India ended in a draw, but the visitors staged an incredible comeback to clinch the second game by 151 runs.