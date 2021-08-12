Chris Cairns’ wife Melanie opens up about her husband’s health condition

Chris Cairns, one of the greatest all-rounders to ever play for the Blackcaps, is currently in a Sydney hospital after suffering a massive heart attack. He is being remembered by his fans and loved ones on social media; especially current and former cricketers.

Cairns’ wife Melanie on Wednesday issued a statement talking about her husband’s health condition after the cardiac arrest in Canberra.

“Chris’ family and friends are heartened by the respectful and warm manner in which this terrible news has been reported and received by the public, both in New Zealand around the world, and thanks everyone for their warm wishes, prayers and kind words,” she said.

“For now no further statements will be made regarding Chris’ situation.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said the cricket fraternity was “deeply concerned” after knowing about Cairns’ medical emergency.

“We’re deeply concerned to hear of Chris Cairns’ medical emergency. Our thoughts are with his family in Australia and here in New Zealand. Chris is a much loved husband, father, and son – and remains one of our finest all-rounders. We hope he’s able to make a full recovery.”

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum led wishes for Cairns’ speedy recovery.

“It’s a difficult subject to obviously talk about. We haven’t seen each other for quite a long time,” he said on a radio show.

“We’ve been reflecting on just how fine a cricketer he was when the news came through and what he did for the game and New Zealand cricket throughout his career as well.”

After Cairns got cleared of perjury charges related to match-fixing in 2015, McCullum had said: “I want nothing more to do with him.”

“Our relationship is unimportant in the whole thing, the fact is that Chris is a father and also a son to Lance and Sue.”

“They’ve already had such tragedy in their life with the loss of Chris’ sister a long time ago as well.

“It’s a really difficult time for those people and I know the cricket community and all those who support the Cairns family will be suffering right now. Today my family and myself are thinking of those people who are suffering.”

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 One-day Internationals and two T20I matches for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. He is currently a commentator with Sky Sport NZ.