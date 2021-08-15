Colonel Vembu Shankar opens up on MS Dhoni’s respect for Indian Armed forces

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, was applauded by Colonel Vembu Shankar on India’s 75th Independence Day. In a video shared by CSK on their Youtube channel, the army personnel revealed that Dhoni has huge respect for his country and the Indian army.

“MS Dhoni and armed forces, well they are hands in glove. One of the incidences that I remember is of the Padma Bhushan investiture ceremony.”

The army personnel also confessed that Dhoni’s marching skills are of the highest level.

“On the day of the investiture, he had sent me a couple of messages to ask whether his uniform was as per protocol and questions regarding his turn out. And when I told him it is of the highest standards, I was even very surprised by his marching standards which were of the highest quality. In fact, I would confess it was much better than me who had about 20 years of training in the arm forces.”

The army veteran concluded by saying that Dhoni has great respect for the armed forces and has displayed the same on several occasions.

'I am on National Duty, Everything else can wait!' – MS Dhoni 📹: Colonel Vembu Shankar on @msdhoni and his respect for Armed forces – https://t.co/VlJa9qj8gO#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/BaFQJ3aueA — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) August 15, 2021

“The latest CSK jersey has got the camouflage patch to pay respect to the armed forces. And the armed forces have great regard for MS Dhoni.”

Incidentally, August 15, 2020, was the day Mahi announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to Instagram, the veteran stumper shared a video and captioned the post:

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

The video had the cult classic song ‘Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu’ from Bollywood blockbuster ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ in the background. In the clip, Dhoni shared an incredible and memorable journey with his teammates, including his heartbreaking run-out in the last match against the Blackcaps in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinals.