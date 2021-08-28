CPL 2021: TV channels, live online streaming – Where to watch in India, Pakistan, US, UK & other countries

The ninth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) began on August 26 with Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) beating defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the tournament opener.
All the matches have been scheduled at a single venue, the Warner Park Stadium in St.Kitts, owing to COVID-19 concerns.
Out of the six teams – Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Tridents, St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Jamaica Tallawahs, Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Lucia Zonks – top four after the league stage will make it to the playoffs.
The team that finishes first will take on the team finishing fourth, while the second will play against the third in the semis.
The winners of the semi-finals will compete in the grand finale of the event on September 15.
Live Streaming and Broadcast details:
|India
|Star Sports 1; Fancode
|United Kingdom
|BT Sport
|Caribbean
|SportsMax (Except Trinidad & Guyana)
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Trinidad
|CNC3
|Barbados
|CBC
|St Lucia
|Helen TV
|Antigua & Barbuda
|CNS
|Guyana
|E-Networks
|Grenada
|GBN
|USA/Canada
|Willow TV
|Middle East
|Etisalat
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports
Watch CPL matches on social media platforms –
