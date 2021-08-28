CPL 2021: TV channels, live online streaming – Where to watch in India, Pakistan, US, UK & other countries

  • CPL 2021 is being broadcasted and streamed live in more than 100 countries.

  • Fans can enjoy the coverage of CPL 2021 in India on Star Sports 1 and FanCode.

The ninth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) began on August 26 with Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) beating defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the tournament opener.

All the matches have been scheduled at a single venue, the Warner Park Stadium in St.Kitts, owing to COVID-19 concerns.

Out of the six teams – Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Tridents, St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Jamaica Tallawahs, Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Lucia Zonks – top four after the league stage will make it to the playoffs.

The team that finishes first will take on the team finishing fourth, while the second will play against the third in the semis.

The winners of the semi-finals will compete in the grand finale of the event on September 15.

 Live Streaming and Broadcast details:

IndiaStar Sports 1; Fancode
United KingdomBT Sport
CaribbeanSportsMax (Except Trinidad & Guyana)
AustraliaFox Sports
TrinidadCNC3
BarbadosCBC
St LuciaHelen TV
Antigua & BarbudaCNS
GuyanaE-Networks
GrenadaGBN
USA/CanadaWillow TV
Middle EastEtisalat
South AfricaSuperSport
New ZealandSky Sports

Watch CPL matches on social media platforms –

ArgentinaFacebook & YouTube
AustriaFacebook & YouTube
BangladeshFacebook & YouTube
BelgiumFacebook & YouTube
BulgariaFacebook & YouTube
BoliviaFacebook & YouTube
Bosnia & HerzegovinaFacebook & YouTube
BrazilFacebook & YouTube
BruneiFacebook & YouTube
ChadFacebook & YouTube
ChileFacebook & YouTube
ChinaFacebook & YouTube
Costa RicaFacebook & YouTube
CroatiaFacebook & YouTube
CyprusFacebook & YouTube
Czech RepublicFacebook & YouTube
DenmarkFacebook & YouTube
DjiboutiFacebook & YouTube
EstoniaFacebook & YouTube
Falkland IslandsFacebook & YouTube
FijiFacebook & YouTube
FinlandFacebook & YouTube
FranceFacebook & YouTube
GermanyFacebook & YouTube
GreeceFacebook & YouTube
Hong KongFacebook & YouTube
HungaryFacebook & YouTube
ItalyFacebook & YouTube
IndonesiaFacebook & YouTube
JapanFacebook & YouTube
Malta Facebook & YouTube
LuxembourgFacebook & YouTube
MalayasiaFacebook & YouTube
MauritaniaFacebook & YouTube
MexicoFacebook & YouTube
NetherlandsFacebook & YouTube
NorwayFacebook & YouTube
PakistanFacebook & YouTube
ParaguayFacebook & YouTube
PanamaFacebook & YouTube
PeruFacebook & YouTube
PhilippinesFacebook & YouTube
PortugalFacebook & YouTube
RomaniaFacebook & YouTube
RussiaFacebook & YouTube
SerbiaFacebook & YouTube
SingaporeFacebook & YouTube
South KoreaFacebook & YouTube
SomaliaFacebook & YouTube
South SudanFacebook & YouTube
SpainFacebook & YouTube
SudanFacebook & YouTube
SwedenFacebook & YouTube
SloveniaFacebook & YouTube
ThailandFacebook & YouTube
TongaFacebook & YouTube
TurkeyFacebook & YouTube
UruguayFacebook & YouTube
VanuatuFacebook & YouTube

