Cricket fraternity erupts as India beat Germany to clinch bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

  • India men's team defeated Germany 5-4 to win bronze medal in hockey at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

  • India won a medal at the mega event after 41 years.

Indian hockey team wins the Bronze medal (Pic Source: Twitter)
On Thursday (August 5), Indian men’s team defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and ended their 41-year-long wait for an Olympic medal in hockey.

The last time India had won a medal in hockey was during the 1980 Olympics Games in Moscow where they clinched the gold.

India may add another medal in hockey with the women’s team playing a bronze medal match on Friday against Great Britain.

The former and current cricketers were overjoyed by India men’s record win at the Olympics. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina and many more praised the team.

Here’s how the Indian cricket fraternity reacted:

