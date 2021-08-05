Cricket fraternity erupts as India beat Germany to clinch bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

On Thursday (August 5), Indian men’s team defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and ended their 41-year-long wait for an Olympic medal in hockey.

The last time India had won a medal in hockey was during the 1980 Olympics Games in Moscow where they clinched the gold.

India may add another medal in hockey with the women’s team playing a bronze medal match on Friday against Great Britain.

The former and current cricketers were overjoyed by India men’s record win at the Olympics. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina and many more praised the team.

Here’s how the Indian cricket fraternity reacted:

Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah

A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia

After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/0T3ssVPnRG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India! A fantastic hard fought win…The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing.👏🏻 Entire 🇮🇳 is immensely proud!#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7Rtko9kS63 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2021

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

The 16 who scripted history:

Manpreet, Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Rupinder, Surender, Amit, Birendra, Hardik, Vivek, Nilakanta, Sumit, Shamsher, Dilpreet, Gurjant, Lalit, Mandeep.

Remember them, cherish them,

tell your children about them. Let them inspire a generation🇮🇳 #indvsger pic.twitter.com/7ykehC46gC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2021

41 years was a long wait . 🥉

Well done boys @manpreetpawar07 and Team . You’ve been stunning on the field .

We are all so proud of you .

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YZgAevDYaE — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) August 5, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian Men’s hockey team! We are super proud of your efforts & this victory will forever be cherised! #Hockey #Olympics #Tokyo2020 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OxLqRfney0 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to each player…from being down 3-1 to winning it 5-4…you guys held ur nerves…something to remember for a long time…🥉#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/YsaHo8EqrR — Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) August 5, 2021

Terrific achievement and one for the history books! What a wonderful team! Congratulations boys 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/CArtZVH4LF — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 5, 2021

Congratulations 🇮🇳 . Bronze in Hockey after 41 yrs . What a game. Proud of Indian Hockey. @TheHockeyIndia @Olympics pic.twitter.com/JkJVZYWNp3 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 5, 2021

Magnificent performance by our men's hockey team to win the bronze medal in Tokyo 🥉 You have been terrific. Congratulations 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zibzoNSaGX — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 5, 2021

What a moment for Indian sport!

India's first Olympic hockey medal since 1980.

Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team on winning the bronze 🥉.

Historic and a very proud moment for all of us!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/xVahw0JcQm — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 5, 2021

Four decades..that is the wait India has had to win a Olympic medal in #Hockey . Just makes realise the sweetness of this victory.

Our boy's have done it. Should be a Watershed moment for the next gen. @TheHockeyIndia #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/2EbnZbbfUz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 5, 2021