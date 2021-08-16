Cricket fraternity erupts as Mohammed Shami hits incredible half-century in Lords Test

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, often known for his superior bowling, displayed tremendous batting skills on the final day of the ongoing second Test against England. Shami lit up the iconic Lords Cricket Ground with his sensational batting, scoring a remarkable half-century.

The 30-year-old formed a breathtaking partnership with his partner-in-crime, Jasprit Bumrah, to frustrate the Joe Root-led side. Shami and Bumrah stood tall in front of top quality English bowling and added an unbeaten stand of 89 runs in the second innings.

The outstanding partnership between Shami and Bumrah has taken the lead of India over England to 271 runs. The visitors have declared their second essay on 298/8, setting a target of 272 for England to win the game. While Shami remained unbeaten on 56 runs off 70 deliveries, Bumrah was not out on 34 off 64 balls.

Shami’s unreal batting display stirred the social media, with fans and former cricketers flooding the internet with their responses.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

