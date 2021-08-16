Cricket fraternity erupts as Mohammed Shami hits incredible half-century in Lords Test

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Mohammed Shami hit a dazzling half-century on the final day of Lord's Test.

  • India scored 298/8d in their second innings.

Cricket fraternity erupts as Mohammed Shami hits incredible half-century in Lords Test
Mohammed Shami hits a fantastic fifty in Lords Test (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, often known for his superior bowling, displayed tremendous batting skills on the final day of the ongoing second Test against England. Shami lit up the iconic Lords Cricket Ground with his sensational batting, scoring a remarkable half-century.

The 30-year-old formed a breathtaking partnership with his partner-in-crime, Jasprit Bumrah, to frustrate the Joe Root-led side. Shami and Bumrah stood tall in front of top quality English bowling and added an unbeaten stand of 89 runs in the second innings.

The outstanding partnership between Shami and Bumrah has taken the lead of India over England to 271 runs. The visitors have declared their second essay on 298/8, setting a target of 272 for England to win the game. While Shami remained unbeaten on 56 runs off 70 deliveries, Bumrah was not out on 34 off 64 balls.

Shami’s unreal batting display stirred the social media, with fans and former cricketers flooding the internet with their responses.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Mohammed Shami, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement