Cricket South Africa announces ODI and T20I squads for Sri Lanka tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced the ODI and T20I squads that will travel to Sri Lanka for the upcoming series.

The Proteas’ will be without key players Quinton de Kock (rested), David Miller (hamstring injury) and Lungi Ngidi (personal reasons) for their three-match ODI series against the Islanders.

Meanwhile, fast bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been recalled for both ODIs and T20Is after being forced out of the recent tours of West Indies and Ireland citing medical reasons.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, in an official release, said: “The Selection Panel is pleased to announce the squads that will go to Sri Lanka at the end of this month. After the white-ball teams’ successes in the West Indies and Ireland, we are excited to have them back in action and continuing their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. With the many COVID-19-induced bio-bubbles that the touring squads have had to endure, it is pleasing to have the majority of our players available for action and we look forward to watching them in the very different conditions of Sri Lanka”.

South Africa and Sri Lanka will play three ODIs and as many T20Is at R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo from September 2 to 14.

South Africa ODI squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassies Van Der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, George Linde, Junior Dala, Dwaine Pretorius

South Africa T20I squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassies Van Der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks.