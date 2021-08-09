Dinesh Karthik explains why ‘Orange Cap’ is one of the silliest awards in IPL T20

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the finest T20 tournaments in the world. Every year fans enthusiastically wait for IPL to witness their favourite players showing magic for different franchises. The concepts like Orange Cap and Purple Cap make the cash-rich league more interesting as they attract fans and create tough competition between the top-quality cricketers.

Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Chris Gayle have all won Orange Cap in the lucrative league. This is one of the prime reasons why admirers always pay attention to these recognitions in IPL. However, senior Indian batter Dinesh Karthik, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the high-rated T20 tournament, reckons that the Orange cap is the silliest award given in IPL.

Karthik opined that finishers are the most impactful players in the extravagant T20 league, but they can never win an Orange Cap. The Tamil Nadu cricketer felt that mostly top-order players like Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock win the prestigious award, but stars like Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell impact the game much more.

“I think the Orange Cap is one of the silliest awards to give away in the IPL. They (the organizers) could think of it in a much better way. Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell would never win the Orange Cap because they would not get the runs a Rohit Sharma or a Quinton de Kock or any other opener gets,” Karthik told Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“What they would do, though, has influenced a lot more matches with their batting than the openers during the course of a season. We are still in that number of runs and that kind of thing. But (in T20Is) it comes down to that impact things,” he added.