ECB confirms the fixtures of England Men’s and Women’s joint tour to Pakistan

On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the fixtures of England Men’s and Women’s teams for their upcoming tour to Pakistan.

All the games will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and have been moved forward one day to help England Men’s and Pakistan Men’s teams in preparing for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Both teams will travel together from London and reach Karachi on October 10.

“We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time. Both are additional tours with England men’s side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in his welcome statement.

Complete schedule of England’s tour to Pakistan 2021:

October 13

1st T20I, Pakistan Women vs England Women, Rawalpindi

1st T20I, Pakistan Men vs England Men, Rawalpindi

October 14

2nd T20I, Pakistan Women vs England Women, Rawalpindi

2nd T20I, Pakistan Men vs England Men, Rawalpindi

October 17

1st ODI, Pakistan Women vs England Women, Rawalpindi

October 19

2nd ODI, Pakistan Women vs England Women, Rawalpindi

October 21