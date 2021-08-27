ENG vs IND: David Lloyd lambastes Virat Kohli for questioning on-field umpires’ decisions

Indian captain Virat Kohli is known for his animations on the cricket field. He never leaves an opportunity to express his emotions, be it if he is batting or fielding. Even in the recently concluded Lords Test between England and India, Kohli was on top in displaying his emotions.

However, former England cricketer David Lloyd has criticized the Indian skipper for his gestures on the field in the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds. Lloyd reckoned that despite being a huge name in the cricketing world, Kohli constantly questions the on-field umpires.

Lloyd referred to an incident from the first day’s play when Ishant Sharma was bowling his first over. The right-armer didn’t have a great start to his spell as he overstepped a few times and then bowled a wide.

But, Kohli, who was standing in the slip cordon, appeared to be a little unhappy with the decision of umpire Alex Wharf and reacted wierdly.

“Virat Kohli is one of the great players, but I find it so disappointing that he constantly questions umpires’ decisions. Ishant Sharma overstepped twice in his first over, then bowled an off-side wide, which was correctly called by Alex Wharf. From first slip, Kohli was clearly unhappy and made his feelings known,” Lloyd wrote in his Daily Mail column.

Lloyd felt that umpires should have been given the power to penalize the player whenever something is not correct.

“At the end of the over, he took it up again. It’s just wide! The umpires should have the power to penalize what in my book is dissent,” added Lloyd.