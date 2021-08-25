ENG vs IND: Fans go crazy after Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins his first toss in England

The third Test between England and India at Headingley in Leeds has started with Indian skipper Virat Kohli winning the toss and electing to bat first. It was the first occasion that Kohli won the toss after losing eight on the trot.

India have gone with the same playing XI, denying Ravichandran Ashwin yet another opportunity. On the other hand, the hosts came up with a couple of changes, with Dawid Malan and Craig Overton replacing Dom Sibley and Mark Wood.

The fans were surprised to see the Indian captain finally winning the toss as they couldn’t control to express the emotions on social media.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

No change to the Indian playing XI. Only surprise is Kohli winning the toss! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2021

Root looking at the coin after Kohli wins the toss😆 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/en3zQ5SCh1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 25, 2021

VIRAT KOHLI HAS WON A TOSS. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 25, 2021

Virat Kohli has won the toss. pic.twitter.com/wPCeERM92D — 𝐕I𝐍A𝐘A𝐊 ™ (@NextBiIIionairs) August 25, 2021

Virat Kohli won the toss and my faith in probability chapter of maths is restored. #ENGvIND — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 25, 2021

This is the first time Virat Kohli winning a toss in England in Test cricket after losing 8 consecutive tosses. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 25, 2021

"It's a bit of surprise for me to win the toss". – Virat Kohli. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2021

Fireworks go off all around Delhi. Diwali didn't come early, Kohli won the toss. pic.twitter.com/E5BHpZatkN — The Joker 🃏 (@Joker122018) August 25, 2021

Even Kohli was himself surprised after winning the toss as he said: “It’s a surprise I’ve won (the toss). We’re batting first.”

The Delhi-lad also revealed why he didn’t pick Ashwin for the Leeds Test. He explained that the conditions don’t require playing another spinner, having Ravindra Jadeja already in the line-up.

“Looks firm and without grass and runs on the board will set this up. We’re going in with the same XI. We thought about getting Ashwin in, and the pressure of the extra seamer in these conditions is crucial. Jadeja will bowl a lot more overs because the conditions are suited to him,” added the 31-year-old.

“You can lay down markers and culture, but it’s up to the boys to take it up and win from pressure situations. It’s all about handling pressure at the highest level. It’s the toughest place to bat for the openers, and KL and Rohit have done a good job. Hopefully, they can continue. About my batting, I’ll try to make an impact for the team with the bat. I believe in my process, and sometimes it doesn’t really come off on the field, but I’m more concerned about how much of an impact I have on the team’s performance,” Kohli added further.