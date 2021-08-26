ENG vs IND: Here is why England players are wearing black armbands during the 3rd Test in Leeds

On the second day of the ongoing third Test between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, English openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed were seen entering the ground wearing black armbands.

The official Twitter handle of England cricket revealed the reason behind it. According to England cricket, the hosts are wearing black armbands to honour former captain and a legend of the game Ted Dexter.

“Our players are wearing black armbands today to honour the passing of our former captain Ted Dexter. #ENGvIND,” tweeted England cricket.

Our players are wearing black armbands today to honour the passing of our former captain Ted Dexter.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/VF6ZeTEuVs — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2021

Dexter passed away at the age of 86 in Wolverhampton due to illness confirmed by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

“MCC IS DEEPLY SADDENED TO ANNOUNCE THE DEATH OF THE CLUB’S MUCH LOVED FORMER PRESIDENT, EDWARD DEXTER CBE. After a recent illness, he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family. Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England’s greatest ever cricketers,” said MCC in a statement.

Dexter, who was an attacking middle-order batter and a quality medium-pace bowler, played 62 Test matches for England between 1958 and 1968. He scored 4502 runs at an average of 47.89, with 9 centuries and 27 fifties. Dexter also picked up 66 wickets at 34.93, with career-best figures of 4/10.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan paid his tributes to Dexter on Twitter and wrote: “Such sad news .. Ted dexter was someone who always went out of his way to offer so much great advice to me & many others .. seeing him arrive for lunch on his motorbike & then sit & listen to him discuss all cricketing issues was always a joy .. #RIPTed.”