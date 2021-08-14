ENG vs IND: Twitter erupts as Joe Root hit his 22nd century in Test cricket

  • Joe Root smashed his 22nd Test century on Saturday.

  • Root went past Graham Gooch to become the second-highest run-scorer for England.

Joe Root hits a ton in Lords Test (Image Source: Twitter)
England skipper Joe Root continued from where he left in the first Test, smashing a remarkable century in the ongoing second Test at Lords Cricket Ground in London on Saturday.

The right-handed batsman reached the three-figure mark on the third ball of the 82nd over when he tapped a short of length delivery bowled by Jasprit Bumrah to point region for a single.

It was Root’s second century in the ongoing five-match series and 22nd ton of his glorious Test career. During the process, the Yorkshire batter went past legendary Graham Gooch and became only the second English player to reach the 9000-run benchmark.

Most Test runs for England:

  • 12,472 – Alastair Cook
  • 9013 – Joe Root*
  • 8900 – Graham Gooch

Root is also the leading run-getter among the fab-four of modern cricket and the only currently active player to score 9000-plus runs in the longest format.

Most runs among fab-four in Test cricket:

  • 9013* – Joe Root
  • 7589 – Virat Kohli
  • 7540 – Steve Smith
  • 7230 – Kane Williamson

Here is how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s masterclass:

