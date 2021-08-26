ENG vs IND: Twitter erupts as Joe Root smashes his 23rd century in Test cricket

England skipper Joe Root has continued his sublime form in the ongoing five-match series against India. Root smashed a sensational century in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday.

On Day 2 of the match, the right-handed batsman reached the three-figure mark on the second ball of the 104th over bowled by Ishant Sharma when he flicked the ball on the mid-wicket for a boundary. It was Root’s third century in the present series and 23rd hundred of his marvellous Test career.

Most Test tons in a calendar year for England:

6 – Dennis Compton (1947)

– Dennis Compton (1947) 6 – Michael Vaughan (2002)

– Michael Vaughan (2002) 6 – Joe Root (2021)*

Most Test tons against India by England players:

8 – Joe Root*

– Joe Root* 7 – Alastair Cook

– Alastair Cook 6 – Kevin Pietersen

Here is how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s masterclass:

And there’s another… Joe Root, you superstar.👏👏👏 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) August 26, 2021

He has really taken his game to the next level this year. Well played @root66 👏🏼 Class act👌🏼 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/GxxkWYlQF1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 26, 2021

Joe Root becomes the first player to score a hundred in his 100th Test innings as a captain.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 26, 2021

Rrrrrrrooooooooooootttttttttt .. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 26, 2021

This was Joe Root's third fastest Test match hundred. 1. 118 balls v 🇦🇺 – July 2015

2. 120 balls v 🇱🇰 – Nov 2018

3. 125 balls v 🇮🇳 – Today

4. 126 balls v 🌴 – April 2015

5. 128 balls v 🇿🇦 – Jan 2016#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 26, 2021

Best. Player. In. The. World. ❤️ 100 on his home ground, in front of a full house 🔥 Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/csDPLXK4GY#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3R80KkdmtR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2021

Joe Root 🙏🙏 With his slightly tweaked game, the way he has opened up the off-side is really impressive. In his own zone. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) August 26, 2021

It really is something to watch a batter in his ultimate prime. What an unbelievable year Root is having. Mind boggling. 🤯 #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 26, 2021

It doesn't matter which team you are supporting. Cast that aside. This performance from Joe Root is that of a top player at the height of his power.and something to admire. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 26, 2021

Three 💯s in the series so far and we're only in the 3rd Test 😯 Looking at Joe Root's record in 2021, to say that he's in the form of his life would be an understatement 🙌#ENGvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2021

Fab Four or not, Joe Root is certainly Fab 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Tests for 2021 so far #EngvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 26, 2021

As Chris Broad once said of Jonty Rhodes, you run out of expletives to describe Joe Root. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 26, 2021

Hundred in the first Test.

Hundred in the second Test.

Hundred in the third Test. Near to 500 runs in this series from just 5 innings – What a remarkable series for Joe Root and coming against the greatest Indian fast bowling unit. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 26, 2021