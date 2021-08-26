ENG vs IND: Twitter erupts as Joe Root smashes his 23rd century in Test cricket

  • Joe Root hits a brilliant hundred in the 3rd Test against India.

  • It was the third consecutive ton for Root in the series.

Joe Root hits his 23rd Test ton (Image Source: Twitter)
England skipper Joe Root has continued his sublime form in the ongoing five-match series against India. Root smashed a sensational century in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday.

On Day 2 of the match, the right-handed batsman reached the three-figure mark on the second ball of the 104th over bowled by Ishant Sharma when he flicked the ball on the mid-wicket for a boundary. It was Root’s third century in the present series and 23rd hundred of his marvellous Test career.

Most Test tons in a calendar year for England:

  • 6 – Dennis Compton (1947)
  • 6 – Michael Vaughan (2002)
  • 6 – Joe Root (2021)*

Most Test tons against India by England players:

  • 8 – Joe Root*
  • 7 – Alastair Cook
  • 6 – Kevin Pietersen

Here is how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s masterclass:

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
