ENG vs IND: Twitter erupts as Joe Root smashes his 23rd century in Test cricket

England skipper Joe Root has continued his sublime form in the ongoing five-match series against India. Root smashed a sensational century in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday.
On Day 2 of the match, the right-handed batsman reached the three-figure mark on the second ball of the 104th over bowled by Ishant Sharma when he flicked the ball on the mid-wicket for a boundary. It was Root’s third century in the present series and 23rd hundred of his marvellous Test career.
Most Test tons in a calendar year for England:
- 6 – Dennis Compton (1947)
- 6 – Michael Vaughan (2002)
- 6 – Joe Root (2021)*
Most Test tons against India by England players:
- 8 – Joe Root*
- 7 – Alastair Cook
- 6 – Kevin Pietersen
Here is how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s masterclass:
And there’s another… Joe Root, you superstar.👏👏👏
— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) August 26, 2021
He has really taken his game to the next level this year. Well played @root66 👏🏼 Class act👌🏼 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/GxxkWYlQF1
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 26, 2021
Roooooooooooooottttt #ENGvsIND
— Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) August 26, 2021
Joe Root becomes the first player to score a hundred in his 100th Test innings as a captain.#ENGvIND
— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 26, 2021
Rrrrrrrooooooooooootttttttttt .. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 26, 2021
This was Joe Root's third fastest Test match hundred.
1. 118 balls v 🇦🇺 – July 2015
2. 120 balls v 🇱🇰 – Nov 2018
3. 125 balls v 🇮🇳 – Today
4. 126 balls v 🌴 – April 2015
5. 128 balls v 🇿🇦 – Jan 2016#ENGvIND
— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 26, 2021
Best. Player. In. The. World. ❤️
100 on his home ground, in front of a full house 🔥
Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/csDPLXK4GY#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3R80KkdmtR
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2021
Joe Root 🙏🙏
With his slightly tweaked game, the way he has opened up the off-side is really impressive.
In his own zone.
— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) August 26, 2021
It really is something to watch a batter in his ultimate prime. What an unbelievable year Root is having. Mind boggling. 🤯 #ENGvIND
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 26, 2021
It doesn't matter which team you are supporting. Cast that aside. This performance from Joe Root is that of a top player at the height of his power.and something to admire.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 26, 2021
Three 💯s in the series so far and we're only in the 3rd Test 😯
Looking at Joe Root's record in 2021, to say that he's in the form of his life would be an understatement 🙌#ENGvIND
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2021
Fab Four or not, Joe Root is certainly Fab 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Tests for 2021 so far #EngvIND
— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 26, 2021
As Chris Broad once said of Jonty Rhodes, you run out of expletives to describe Joe Root.
— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 26, 2021
Hundred in the first Test.
Hundred in the second Test.
Hundred in the third Test.
Near to 500 runs in this series from just 5 innings – What a remarkable series for Joe Root and coming against the greatest Indian fast bowling unit.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 26, 2021
Just another day at the office for the England captain 🙌 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OWq6YLtOPC
— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) August 26, 2021