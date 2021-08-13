ENG vs IND: WATCH – James Anderson cleans up Rohit Sharma with a ripper in Lord’s Test

On Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between England and India at Lords Cricket Ground in London, the visitors got off to a terrific start. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul yet again displayed tremendous skills and frustrated the English bowlers.

Rohit and Rahul went on to add 126 runs for the opening stand and reached the second-highest partnership by a visiting team in the first innings in England.

Highest first innings opening stand by a visiting team in England:

128 M Slater – M Taylor Old Trafford 1993

126 Rohit – Rahul Lord’s 2021*

120 M Kent – G Wood The Oval 1981

120 A Petersen – G Smith Leeds 2012

Rohit was cruising towards the three-figure score, but England’s highest wicket-taker James Anderson had some other plans. The ‘Burnley Express’ provided the first breakthrough by removing Rohit in the 44th over of India’s first innings.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the over when Anderson came up with an impeccable seam delivery that nipped back in sharply, destroying the defence of Rohit. The red-leather hit the back leg of the batter, kissing the top of the off-stump to end his fine knock. The Mumbaikar made 83 runs off 145 balls (4s-11, 6s-1).

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, former India opener Wasim Jaffer was extremely impressed by Rohit’s phenomenal knock. He reckoned that Rohit batted superbly, and it was the highest quality batting, especially in the challenging conditions.

“(Broken heart emoji) That was test match batting of the highest quality that too in testing conditions. Well played @ImRo45 (Clapping hands sign emoji) #ENGvsIND,” Jaffer wrote on Twitter.